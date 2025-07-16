Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,509 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 162.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 814.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Ellington Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFC shares. B. Riley increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ellington Financial from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ellington Financial from $15.00 to $14.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.30.

Ellington Financial Price Performance

Shares of EFC opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 42.26 and a current ratio of 42.26. Ellington Financial Inc. has a one year low of $11.12 and a one year high of $14.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.81.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $82.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.06 million. Ellington Financial had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 101.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

Ellington Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.64%.

Ellington Financial Profile

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

