Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,630,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $378,942,000 after acquiring an additional 682,532 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 437,535 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,026,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 2,940.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leidos Stock Down 1.9%

Leidos stock opened at $160.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.23. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.62 and a twelve month high of $202.90.

Leidos Announces Dividend

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.10%.

Insider Activity at Leidos

In related news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price (up previously from $186.00) on shares of Leidos in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Leidos from $149.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.15.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

