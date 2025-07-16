Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,601,000 after purchasing an additional 162,089 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,492 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $578,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $11.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -328.33, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 74.89 and a current ratio of 74.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -3,333.33%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.50 to $10.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen lowered Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research upgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

In related news, Director Mark C. Biderman sold 10,000 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total transaction of $94,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 60,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,260.76. This trade represents a 14.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 52,074 shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $511,887.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 333,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,281,784.82. This trade represents a 13.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

