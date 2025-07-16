Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $574,000 Stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 65.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,687,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,869,000 after acquiring an additional 470,829 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,394,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,848,000 after purchasing an additional 405,425 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,568,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,386,000 after acquiring an additional 308,973 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $383,051,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,415,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,079,000 after purchasing an additional 179,807 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,390.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,491.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,170.28. The firm has a market cap of $121.17 billion, a PE ratio of 58.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,579.78 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Wall Street Zen lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Benchmark downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $2,975.00 price target (up from $2,840.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,645.94.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

