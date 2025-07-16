Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $626,000 Stock Holdings in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SIG. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 832.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 971.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. CL King began coverage on Signet Jewelers in a report on Monday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of SIG opened at $78.94 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers Limited has a 1 year low of $45.55 and a 1 year high of $106.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 85.81, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 0.63%. Signet Jewelers’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.13%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, Director Helen Mccluskey purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.86 per share, for a total transaction of $100,062.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,575.76. The trade was a 5.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

