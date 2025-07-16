Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,847 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aurora Innovation were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Aurora Innovation alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 120,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 8,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $702,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 52,634 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,839,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,588,000 after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Trading Up 2.3%

AUR stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.60. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.48. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $10.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AUR. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Aurora Innovation from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aurora Innovation from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gloria R. Boyland sold 46,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total value of $272,894.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 330,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,116. This trade represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation Profile

(Free Report)

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.