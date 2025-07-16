Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $675,000 Stock Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IAC were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IAC in the first quarter valued at about $1,107,000. Bryce Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in IAC in the first quarter worth about $2,590,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in IAC by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,906,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,097,000 after purchasing an additional 43,772 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in IAC by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 341,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,000 after purchasing an additional 67,746 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $40.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.13. IAC Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.05 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $1.14. The company had revenue of $570.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.18 million. IAC had a negative return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. IAC’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on IAC from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on IAC from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC from $47.55 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IAC in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on IAC from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.08.

About IAC

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

