Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $719,000 Position in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,418,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,310,000 after purchasing an additional 193,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,443,000 after purchasing an additional 448,708 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,434,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,168,000 after purchasing an additional 96,335 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,206,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,137,000 after purchasing an additional 676,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after purchasing an additional 102,660 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $88.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.96 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $971.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.05%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $195,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

