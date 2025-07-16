Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $743,000 Stock Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,324 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 368.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 349.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.80.

Shares of PB stock opened at $71.95 on Wednesday. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.31.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $306.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Prosperity Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total value of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,239,673. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,700 shares of company stock valued at $683,577. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

