Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $753,000 Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in CDW by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 23,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $175.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.51 and its 200-day moving average is $175.70. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.93. CDW Corporation has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $241.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total value of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 144,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total transaction of $5,375,553.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This represents a 43.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CDW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

