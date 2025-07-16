Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $815,000 Stake in Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Timken Company (The) (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter worth $42,748,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Timken by 1,421.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,737,000 after purchasing an additional 428,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Timken by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,158,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,436,000 after acquiring an additional 320,354 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Timken by 193.8% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 364,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,014,000 after acquiring an additional 240,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Timken in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,550,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Timken from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Timken from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NYSE TKR opened at $76.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.40 and its 200-day moving average is $72.67. Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $90.49.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

