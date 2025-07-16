Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 265.4% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

BIV opened at $76.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.83. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $73.72 and a one year high of $78.89.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

