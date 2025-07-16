Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Astec Industries worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,273,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 11,541 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in shares of Astec Industries by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 669,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,488,000 after acquiring an additional 35,690 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 381,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,039 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 219,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,376,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASTE opened at $38.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a P/E ratio of 58.99 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.66. Astec Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.04 and a fifty-two week high of $43.35.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.79%.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

