Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,335 Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 617.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 2,191.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flowers Foods

In related news, Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III acquired 3,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 45,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,133.68. The trade was a 7.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George E. Deese acquired 6,000 shares of Flowers Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.84 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 2,004,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,764,031.60. This represents a 0.30% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $202,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

NYSE:FLO opened at $15.39 on Wednesday. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $23.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 0.33.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Flowers Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Flowers Foods from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.