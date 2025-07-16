Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) by 79.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. NBT Bank N A NY acquired a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWEN. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearway Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Clearway Energy stock opened at $32.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $32.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.75. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.87.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.28. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm had revenue of $298.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.4384 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 218.75%.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

