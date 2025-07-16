Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,263 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MFA Financial were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MFA Financial alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MFA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MFA Financial by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFA Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE MFA opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. MFA Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $945.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

MFA Financial Dividend Announcement

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.63%. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Jones Trading raised shares of MFA Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of MFA Financial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on shares of MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.21.

Get Our Latest Report on MFA Financial

About MFA Financial

(Free Report)

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.