Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CACI International were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CACI. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 150.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CACI International by 21.0% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Applied Finance Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CACI opened at $474.74 on Wednesday. CACI International, Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $588.26. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $463.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

CACI International ( NYSE:CACI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 5.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of CACI International from $520.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. William Blair upgraded shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial set a $525.00 price target on shares of CACI International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CACI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $520.31.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

