Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Granite Construction in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its position in Granite Construction by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its position in Granite Construction by 80.3% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Granite Construction by 40.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Granite Construction by 53.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Granite Construction

In other news, SVP Brian R. Dowd sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total transaction of $185,814.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 18,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,831.44. This trade represents a 9.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle T. Larkin sold 3,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total value of $290,734.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 132,366 shares in the company, valued at $10,639,579.08. This trade represents a 2.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,432 shares of company stock worth $699,804 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

Granite Construction stock opened at $92.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 1.32. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $105.20.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $699.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $706.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Granite Construction from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Granite Construction

About Granite Construction

(Free Report)

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor in the United States. It operates through two segments: Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public and water-related construction for municipal agencies, commercial water suppliers, industrial facilities, and energy companies; and construction of various complex projects, including infrastructure/site development, mining, public safety, tunnel, solar storage, and power related projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.