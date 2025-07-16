Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 10,359 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,359 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 206.6% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Valley National Bancorp by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 5,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 219.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VLY shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Valley National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valley National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.73.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.18 and a fifty-two week high of $11.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.09.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.98 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.77%.

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

