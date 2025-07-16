Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 116 Shares of MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in MYR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MYRG. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in MYR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,217,000. ACK Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,754,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MYR Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,942,000 after purchasing an additional 159,302 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 461,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,706,000 after purchasing an additional 128,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its stake in MYR Group by 513.8% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 151,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,555,000 after purchasing an additional 126,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MYRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $136.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of MYR Group from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $174.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of MYR Group from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MYR Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.60.

NASDAQ:MYRG opened at $185.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 84.94 and a beta of 1.19. MYR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.60 and a fifty-two week high of $190.81.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.27. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $833.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that MYR Group, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry; and services, including construction and maintenance of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage underground and overhead distribution systems, clean energy projects, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure services, as well as emergency restoration services in response to hurricane, wildfire, ice, or other related damages.

