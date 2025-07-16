Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,499 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Solar by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Solar during the first quarter worth $942,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Lightrock Netherlands B.V. now owns 105,861 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $13,406,000 after acquiring an additional 57,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of First Solar by 4,760.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,194 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 7,046 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Michael Koralewski sold 2,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total value of $466,877.71. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 11,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,689.49. This trade represents a 20.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick James Buehler sold 1,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $278,481.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,181.84. The trade was a 23.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,976 shares of company stock worth $2,515,172. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FSLR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of First Solar from $191.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of First Solar from $236.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Glj Research raised shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.37 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of First Solar from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.87.

FSLR opened at $171.93 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $262.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $844.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.11 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 29.72%. First Solar’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

