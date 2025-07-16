Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,567 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in Hasbro by 26.6% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Hasbro by 24.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 137,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership lifted its position in Hasbro by 13.1% during the first quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 9,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hasbro by 6.6% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 59,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on HAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (up from $72.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Hasbro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Hasbro Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $74.84 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.37. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $887.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently 92.41%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

