Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,798 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,798 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.8% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 24,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 23,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 2.4%

NYSE BNL opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.00. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $19.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.08.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 190.16%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. BMO Capital Markets set a $20.00 target price on Broadstone Net Lease and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

