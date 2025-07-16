Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 189,672 Shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 89.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,431 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189,672 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CHX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $74,032,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after acquiring an additional 844,301 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of ChampionX by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 964,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,223,000 after acquiring an additional 627,426 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $17,037,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX in the 4th quarter worth $12,080,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX opened at $25.81 on Wednesday. ChampionX Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $35.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.50 and a 200 day moving average of $27.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.49.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ChampionX had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $864.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ChampionX Corporation will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

