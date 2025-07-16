Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 218 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EULAV Asset Management bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,668,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 264,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,766,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE PBH opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.34. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.94 and a 1 year high of $90.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PBH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

