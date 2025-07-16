Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,402 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,402 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in COPT Defense Properties were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,063,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of COPT Defense Properties by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 263,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $326,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.14.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $27.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. COPT Defense Properties has a twelve month low of $23.92 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The company had revenue of $187.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.37 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 9.19%. COPT Defense Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 4,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.70, for a total transaction of $117,426.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded on January 22,1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

