Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,469 Shares of Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,469 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,021 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boise Cascade by 4.8% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,528 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boise Cascade

In other news, EVP Joanna L. Barney sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.68, for a total transaction of $87,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,776.96. The trade was a 7.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill Twedt sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $105,612.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 34,649 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,458.49. This represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Price Performance

Boise Cascade stock opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. Boise Cascade, L.L.C. has a 12-month low of $83.60 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Boise Cascade, L.L.C. will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is 10.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Boise Cascade from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $114.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.17.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

