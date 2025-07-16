Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,779 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,302,000 after acquiring an additional 270,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2,211.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 33,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 32,442 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the first quarter valued at about $606,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the period. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALEX stock opened at $17.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.54. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s payout ratio is 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

