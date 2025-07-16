Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,620 Shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 48.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teradata were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Teradata alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Teradata by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,450,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,756,000 after buying an additional 599,394 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,839,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,029,000 after purchasing an additional 416,585 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $36,315,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,124,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,015,000 after purchasing an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Teradata by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,101,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,302,000 after purchasing an additional 257,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Trading Down 2.2%

TDC opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.33. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. Teradata Corporation has a 1-year low of $18.43 and a 1-year high of $35.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $418.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.85 million. Teradata had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 129.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradata Corporation will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Northland Securities lowered shares of Teradata from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Teradata from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Teradata

Teradata Profile

(Free Report)

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.