Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 331 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,286 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,181,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $104,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,517 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,643,786 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,540,000 after acquiring an additional 474,273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 625,548 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,634 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 571,334 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 95,113 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 494,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,611,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WGO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.33.

Shares of WGO stock opened at $30.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $859.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.97 and a beta of 1.01. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $65.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $775.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.15 million. Winnebago Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is -230.51%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

