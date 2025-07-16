Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,507 Shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spire were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 66.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 103.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SR opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $79.81. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is 77.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Spire and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Spire in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

