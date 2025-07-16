Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,375 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 71.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,375 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $997,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $726,000. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JHG opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.43. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $46.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.38.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.49%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

