Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,889 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 65.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CLH. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Clean Harbors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CLH opened at $228.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $178.29 and a 1 year high of $267.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $228.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.05.

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLH. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Clean Harbors from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Clean Harbors from $268.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Clean Harbors from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clean Harbors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.67.

In related news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 3,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.17, for a total value of $689,460.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 54,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,391,669.16. This trade represents a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 1,022 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.49, for a total transaction of $233,516.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,726,671.90. This trade represents a 5.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,112 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,406 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

