Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,543 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 687.2% in the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $28,810,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,412,000 after buying an additional 121,906 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its holdings in Independent Bank by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 293,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,403,000 after acquiring an additional 119,471 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Independent Bank from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Independent Bank Trading Down 4.3%

NASDAQ INDB opened at $64.14 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.84.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $178.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.03 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Independent Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 53.15%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

