NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan acquired a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in NiSource by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NiSource during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NI stock opened at $39.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.54. NiSource, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $41.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 60.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NI shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on NiSource from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on NiSource from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

In other NiSource news, EVP Melanie B. Berman sold 6,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $245,468.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 28,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,528.44. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 6,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total value of $233,590.18. Following the sale, the director owned 18,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,035.21. This trade represents a 24.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,405 shares of company stock valued at $631,939. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

