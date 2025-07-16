Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM) Senior Officer Sells C$495,978.00 in Stock

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) Senior Officer Adam Jonathan Chodos sold 196,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.53, for a total transaction of C$495,978.00.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance
Northern Dynasty Minerals stock opened at C$2.95 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.38. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$3.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of C$1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -93.50 and a beta of 0.75.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
