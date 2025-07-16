Northern Trust (NTRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share and revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 13.93%. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTRS stock opened at $123.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $113.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $80.81 and a 1 year high of $133.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTRS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.50.

In other news, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $650,709.54. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. The trade was a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,772 shares of company stock worth $981,069. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Northern Trust stock. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,557 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

