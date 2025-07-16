Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NCLH. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 864,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after buying an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 164,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 39,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $22.76 on Wednesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.02). Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 66.78%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NCLH shares. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norwegian Cruise Line presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

