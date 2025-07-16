NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Acquired by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,346,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 350.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 904,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,583,000 after buying an additional 703,481 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 10,483.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 661,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,132,000 after buying an additional 655,098 shares in the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in NRG Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $54,881,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,185,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,944,000 after buying an additional 380,564 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NRG stock opened at $147.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The company has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.13. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $168.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 73.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a $197.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kevin Howell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $7,725,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,471.50. This represents a 47.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

