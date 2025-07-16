NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Decreased by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,938 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 7.6% of Balboa Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $31,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $43,515,504,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,293,039,000 after purchasing an additional 48,439,859 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $35,782,134,000 after buying an additional 36,266,817 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after buying an additional 23,948,733 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $170.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. NVIDIA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $172.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 51.69% and a return on equity of 105.09%. The firm had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVDA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. HSBC downgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 48,792 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.96, for a total transaction of $7,999,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,729,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,565,212.88. This trade represents a 2.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $12,327,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,648,225 shares in the company, valued at $12,269,182,261. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,767,150 shares of company stock valued at $701,030,045. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

