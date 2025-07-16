Oceaneering International (OII) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $676.81 million for the quarter.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $674.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 20.59% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Oceaneering International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Stock Performance

NYSE OII opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 120,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Oceaneering International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OII. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners raised shares of Oceaneering International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

