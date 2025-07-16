Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 742 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $38.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 6.58 and a quick ratio of 6.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.16. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $44.42.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The company had revenue of $228.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.61 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 41.29%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 166.46%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

