Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO) Trading Up 4.8% – Should You Buy?

Onfolio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.10. Approximately 136,745 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 44,169 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

Onfolio Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $5.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12.

Onfolio (NASDAQ:ONFO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Onfolio had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter.

Onfolio Company Profile

Onfolio Holdings, Inc acquires and develops internet businesses. It provides website management, digital, advertising, and content placement services on its websites; and product sales on various sites. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

