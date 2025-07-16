Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1,841.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 11,177 shares during the last quarter. 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orchid Island Capital Stock Performance

Shares of ORC opened at $7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $889.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

Orchid Island Capital Announces Dividend

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $19.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.51%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company’s RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.