Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 4,691.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 880 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 897.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Byron G. Wong sold 460 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $38,658.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 8,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $727,702.36. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Granot sold 950 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.10, for a total value of $69,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,320.30. This represents a 25.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,329 shares of company stock worth $423,443 over the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORA shares. Wall Street Zen raised Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE ORA opened at $86.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $79.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.39. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.58 and a 1-year high of $88.60.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $229.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 14.18%. Ormat Technologies’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.