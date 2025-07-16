Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.100 EPS.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.7%

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $99.36 on Wednesday. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $89.70 and a 12-month high of $106.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.08. The stock has a market cap of $39.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 44.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 63.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 10.5% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.63.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.