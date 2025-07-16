Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 83.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,191 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,519,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,422,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $242,337,000 after purchasing an additional 414,770 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,400,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $51,220,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Owens Corning by 75.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 634,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,659,000 after purchasing an additional 272,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OC opened at $140.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.32. Owens Corning Inc has a 52-week low of $123.41 and a 52-week high of $214.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.53, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The construction company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. Owens Corning had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase 12,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.18%.

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $165.00 target price on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $183.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $199.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Owens Corning from $235.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.30.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

