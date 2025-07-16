Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Trading Up 0.1% – What’s Next?

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.74 and last traded at $23.71. 1,418 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.45.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

