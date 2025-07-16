PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Acquired by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCAR. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 666.7% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 221.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 8,750.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 64.9% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $95.13 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.65 and a 12-month high of $118.81. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74.

PACCAR Dividend Announcement

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.