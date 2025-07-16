Patrick Burnett Sells 23,000 Shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) insider Patrick Burnett sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total value of $346,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 115,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,793.40. The trade was a 16.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Patrick Burnett also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, July 14th, Patrick Burnett sold 5,750 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $86,652.50.
  • On Thursday, May 8th, Patrick Burnett sold 3,871 shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $52,606.89.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARQT opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.05. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.80 million. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 80.66% and a negative net margin of 60.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Allostery Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

